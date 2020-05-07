District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

TAYLOR, B.C. – With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start its annual street sweeping activities.

Street sweeping will be taking place this Saturday, May 9, and the District is asking residents to ensure all vehicles and obstacles are removed from the street to avoid interrupting the street sweeping route.

The street sweeper will be cleaning the residential areas of the West Side, the North End, and the East Side of Taylor.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As a reminder and health precaution, during the time of sweeping, residents can expect a high presence of dust in the air.

For more information on street sweeping and a schedule, you can find it on the District of Taylor’s Facebook page.