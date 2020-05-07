News

District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

CALGARY — American oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp. says it is shutting its Calgary office as part of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

TAYLOR, B.C. - With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Community Pitch-in Week to take place May 19 to 25

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding its annual Community Pitch-in Week,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start its annual street sweeping activities.

Street sweeping will be taking place this Saturday, May 9, and the District is asking residents to ensure all vehicles and obstacles are removed from the street to avoid interrupting the street sweeping route.

The street sweeper will be cleaning the residential areas of the West Side, the North End, and the East Side of Taylor.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As a reminder and health precaution, during the time of sweeping, residents can expect a high presence of dust in the air.

For more information on street sweeping and a schedule, you can find it on the District of Taylor’s Facebook page.

Previous articleFort St John Community Pitch-in Week to take place May 19 to 25
Next articleEx-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

More Articles Like This

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — American oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp. says it is shutting its Calgary office as part of a plan to cut costs...
Read more

Fort St John Community Pitch-in Week to take place May 19 to 25

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding its annual Community Pitch-in Week, but this year with a...
Read more

Inter Pipeline warns of higher costs, delays for Alberta petrochemical project

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. is warning that the cost of building its Heartland Petrochemical Complex has risen by about half a billion dollars...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness Week and the Fort St....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv