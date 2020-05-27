Health

Does my child need a face mask? Depends on age, experts say

By Global News
Global News

Masks have quickly become a staple in the Canadian wardrobe, thanks to the novel coronavirus.

On May 20, chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam officially recommended the use of masks — both medical and non-medical — as a measure to avoid spreading respiratory droplets to others, in addition to physical distancing and handwashing.

Now, parents are wondering: does my child need to wear a face mask in public, too?

READ MORE: Summer heat, humidity will be a problem when wearing COVID-19 masks outdoors: experts

Children older than two years old should wear a face mask in public spaces where physical distancing is difficult.

Children under two years of age and anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove a mask without assistance should not wear a mask, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is mainly to prevent suffocation, said pediatrician Dr. Dina Kulik, but she also thinks it would be difficult to keep a mask on a child younger than two without them touching it and moving it around.

