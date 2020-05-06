Health

Domestic abuse calls to Ottawa police down during pandemic, but experts urge vigilance

Avatar
By Global News
domestic-abuse-calls-to-ottawa-police-down-during-pandemic,-but-experts-urge-vigilance

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in solving 2015 cold case

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to seek the public's assistance in solving a cold case...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of bringing education to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, School District...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NAV Canada to suspend overnight air navigation services in FSJ and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NAV Canada has announced the temporary suspension of overnight air navigation services as they...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ottawa police are receiving fewer calls about domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, but experts say that doesn’t mean the problems related to violence in the home have gone away.

Global News obtained data from the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) showing that calls requesting an officer’s intervention in domestic disputes with a partner or family member were down more than 23 per cent during the pandemic compared to the same period last year.

The data, which covers the period from March 16 to April 30, shows that total calls to Ottawa police are down 16.4 per cent year-over-year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:35Surge in domestic violence during COVID-19 crisis

Surge in domestic violence during COVID-19 crisis

But while the coronavirus pandemic might see fewer reports of public disturbances such as suspicious persons or loitering as most residents abide by stay-home directives, the shutdown can foster a disturbing new reality for victims of domestic violence.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPS declined to comment further on the statistics it provided to Global News for this story, but did release a statement in March indicating concern about incidents of domestic abuse going unreported amid the pandemic.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleSD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home
Next articleWhat is Kawasaki disease? Doctors explore possible coronavirus connection in kids

More Articles Like This

Canada still considering gathering race-based coronavirus data, officials say

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 6, 2020 2:46 pm Updated May 6, 2020 2:52 pm 3:36Does race and ethnicity matter when it comes to COVID-19? WATCH: Does...
Read more

What is Kawasaki disease? Doctors explore possible coronavirus connection in kids

Health Global News - 0
A mysterious illness possibly related to COVID-19 is bringing children to hospitals with symptoms ranging from reddened tongues to rashes and enlarged coronary arteries. Symptoms...
Read more

Don’t ignore diabetes symptoms because you’re afraid of catching COVID-19, doctors say

Health Global News - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, doctors across Canada have noticed a significant drop in the number of cases of Type 1 diabetes presenting at...
Read more

Canada to complete 1 million coronavirus tests, but numbers still falling short

Health Global News - 0
Canada is on track to complete its millionth test for COVID-19 sometime in the next 24 hours even as the country’s biggest province continues...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv