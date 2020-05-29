NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Don Nearhood collection to be moved

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Peace River Regional District Board Meeting

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Don Nearhood collection to be moved

The Peace River Regional District is crafting plans to move the Don Nearhood collection from BC Hydro’s...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal government announces $600 million for Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced another $600 million for Indigenous communities. The...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District is crafting plans to move the Don Nearhood collection from BC Hydro’s Peace Canyon visitor centre in Hudson’s Hope.

The miniature museum contains an agriculture collection, a logging collection, and other historically significant replicas from the pioneer era, such as wagon teams filled with grain sacks. Nearhood handcrafted all the pieces, which includes miniature log skids, sleighs, barns, trees, agricultural equipment, and ceramic horses.

The collection was moved to the Peace Canyon centre after BC Hydro offered to curate the collection in 1996, when the PRRD purchased the collection for $20,000.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“No one ever envisioned that the Peace Canyon centre would be closed, and that’s the issue,” Director Karen Goodings said at the May 28 board meeting, noting the public can no longer enjoy the collection.

Goodings has agreed to be one of the primary contacts to move the collection, along with Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg.

“We would definitely have a plan to make sure that’s it properly looked after and properly transported, as an artifact should be,” said Heiberg, noting museums and historical societies will be contacted soon. 

Heiberg also expressed interest in putting the collection on rotation, so all interested parties would have a chance to share the history, with some pieces remaining in Hudson’s Hope. BC Hydro has agreed to hold on to the collection until a plan has been finalized.

“There isn’t any immediate request to have this moved, but I think it’s really important that we have a proper discussion before we do anything else. It’s an amazing piece of work,” Heiberg said.

Heiberg added that the collection could be moved to the Fort St John airport, which has displayed artifacts for the Hudson’s Hope Museum in the past. 

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

Advertisement
Previous article37 countries pledge to share coronavirus research, vaccines and treatments
Next articleCoronavirus: Feds exploring how to reunite families separated by Canada-U.S. border shutdown

More Articles Like This

Federal government announces $600 million for Indigenous communities

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced another $600 million for Indigenous communities. The $600 million will be split...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following a lengthy investigation.
Read more

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent elective surgeries.
Read more

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a tank truck driver that lost...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv