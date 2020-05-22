News

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Cameron Eggie of the Salvation Army with the member of the Urban System Staff - Salvation Army

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City property tax notices are in the mail

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Property Tax Notices for the City of Fort St. John are in...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

Airports say they are mostly shut out from new loan program

Most Canadian airports can’t access the federal government’s new large business loan program, and the ones that...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday parties.

Urban Systems in Fort St. John raised money within the office for a birthday box. The idea was to help one child have a full-blown birthday party. The party would have included gifts, food for 10 friends and more.

With COVID-19, traditional birthday parties are no longer an option. Instead, the funds were used to support three families, and seven children have a smaller family-sized birthday party with gifts.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Salvation Army would like to thank the staff at Urban Systems for helping to make this possible.

Previous articleCity property tax notices are in the mail
Next articleNew Brunswick reverses ban on temporary foreign workers

More Articles Like This

City property tax notices are in the mail

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Property Tax Notices for the City of Fort St. John are in the mail.
Read more

Airports say they are mostly shut out from new loan program

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
Most Canadian airports can’t access the federal government’s new large business loan program, and the ones that can have little use for...
Read more

City reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road motorized vehicles within City limits,...
Read more

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near Chetwynd. According to Chetwynd RCMP, on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv