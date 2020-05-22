Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday parties.

Urban Systems in Fort St. John raised money within the office for a birthday box. The idea was to help one child have a full-blown birthday party. The party would have included gifts, food for 10 friends and more.

With COVID-19, traditional birthday parties are no longer an option. Instead, the funds were used to support three families, and seven children have a smaller family-sized birthday party with gifts.

The Salvation Army would like to thank the staff at Urban Systems for helping to make this possible.