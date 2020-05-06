Health

Don’t ignore diabetes symptoms because you’re afraid of catching COVID-19, doctors say

Avatar
By Global News
don’t-ignore-diabetes-symptoms-because-you’re-afraid-of-catching-covid-19,-doctors-say

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of bringing education to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, School District...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NAV Canada to suspend overnight air navigation services in FSJ and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NAV Canada has announced the temporary suspension of overnight air navigation services as they...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeSophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times - 0

Virtual campaign aims to keep young Indigenous athletes connected during pandemic

An Indigenous sports organization is aiming to keep Indigenous youth active and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, doctors across Canada have noticed a significant drop in the number of cases of Type 1 diabetes presenting at hospitals — and they worry people’s lives could be at stake.

“We haven’t seen a new case of Type 1 diabetes in our population in the last month,” Dr. Elizabeth Cummings, head of endocrinology at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, N.S., told Global News.

“We would normally see between three to six cases a month.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM


Tweet This

Cummings says she’s spoken with fellow endocrinologists across the country and they’ve all noticed a similar drop in cases.

READ MORE: Focus on COVID-19 has disrupted funding for regular health research, scientists fear

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn’t produce any insulin, a hormone that controls the level of sugar in your blood, according to Diabetes Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

People with Type 1 diabetes need to inject insulin or use an insulin pump to ensure their bodies have enough of it and their blood sugar levels are under control.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleNAV Canada to suspend overnight air navigation services in FSJ and Fort Nelson
Next articleSD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

More Articles Like This

Canada to complete 1 million coronavirus tests, but numbers still falling short

Health Global News - 0
Canada is on track to complete its millionth test for COVID-19 sometime in the next 24 hours even as the country’s biggest province continues...
Read more

B.C. premier to unveil plans to slowly reopen economy amid COVID-19 crisis

Health Global News - 0
Premier John Horgan on Wednesday is set to unveil the province’s highly anticipated plans to ease pandemic restrictions and reopen the economy, following a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Quebec daycares to operate at reduced capacity amid gradual reopening

Health Global News - 0
As daycares begin to open gradually next week in most parts of Quebec, they will not operate at full capacity in order to limit...
Read more

WATCH – B.C. Premier to announce plan to slowly open economy

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce details of B.C.'s plan to slowly reopen the economy at 3 p.m. Wednesday. ...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv