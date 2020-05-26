Dormant well program receives over 1,100 applications in first day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dormant well clean-up program receives applications to clean up 2,400 wells in just one day.

Applications to the Dormant well clean-up program opened on Monday. The Province received $120 million from the Federal Government to help clean-up well sites.

“The applications we have received in a single day propose upwards of $152 million worth of reclamation work, which, if completed, will reclaim over 2,400 inactive wells,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “The extraordinary interest in the program is great news as we work to get our economy moving again and help clean up the environment.”

On the first day, over 1,100 applications from 80 service companies and contracts were submitted.

The Province hopes this funding will create 1,200 jobs in Northeast B.C.

The program will cover dormant, orphan and legacy sites in B.C. Of the $120 million, $100 million has been designated for dormant wells. Companies will need to apply for the funding and will have to pay for 50% of the reclamation costs with the Province kicking in the other half up to $100,000.

Of about 25,000 oil and gas well sites in B.C., approximately 357 are considered orphan. Also, there are currently 7,685 dormant well sites in B.C.

When the program was announced, Moose FM spoke with Minister Ralston.