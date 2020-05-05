Health

Doug Ford calls for a national strategy on contact tracing of COVID-19 cases

Avatar
By Global News
doug-ford-calls-for-a-national-strategy-on-contact-tracing-of-covid-19-cases

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Nurses' Union says PPE supply levels remain dangerously low around B.C., while...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier is calling for a national strategy on contact tracing.

Doug Ford says he spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday about the matter and planned to make the case to his provincial counterparts this week.

“We need a national plan for contact tracing. Right now each individual province is doing it, but we need a national plan, to work with the federal government and all the provinces, the 10 provinces and the three territories,” said Ford.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s absolutely critical moving forward for many reasons.”

A spokesperson for Freeland, Katherine Cuplinskas, said the deputy prime minister agrees that a “united approach” to contact tracing “will be key to a safe, prudent economic re-opening.”

Thorough contact tracing is a labour intensive containment strategy in which each person diagnosed with COVID-19 is not only isolated but questioned about any behaviour that might have caused anyone in their social circle to also be infected.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with rigorous testing, it’s widely regarded as a key step to containing future waves or outbreaks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Contact tracing is primarily conducted by local public health authorities.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFeds expected to unveil emergency COVID-19 aid for agri food sector
Next articleCoronavirus: South Korea, China slowly resume public events as new infections drop

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: South Korea, China slowly resume public events as new infections drop

Health Global News - 0
China and South Korea, which had early, intense outbreaks of the coronavirus, together reported only four new infections Tuesday and were slowly resuming public...
Read more

Feds expected to unveil emergency COVID-19 aid for agri food sector

Health Global News - 0
The Trudeau government is expected to announce today significant, targeted financial support for farmers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement will come just...
Read more

Coronavirus: Apple, Google to ban location tracking in joint contact tracing system

Health Global News - 0
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that use a new contact...
Read more

U.S. researchers predict 135,000 coronavirus deaths by August, citing eased restrictions

Health Global News - 0
A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts nearly 135,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, almost double previous projections, as social-distancing measures...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv