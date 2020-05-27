Health

Dozens of Canadian children treated for inflammatory condition possibly linked to COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
dozens-of-canadian-children-treated-for-inflammatory-condition-possibly-linked-to-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Businesses to share experiences during COVID-19 at next Chamber Virtual Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health continues to see highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hot springs to remain closed all summer at Liard River Provincial Park

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Liard River Provincial Park will open to camping June 1, but the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canadian doctors are seeing new cases of a rare inflammatory illness in kids believed to possibly be linked to COVID-19.

Clusters of what is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), or pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS), have been reported at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children as well as CHU Sainte-Justine hospital in Montreal.

Symptoms of the condition are similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare blood vessel disorder that causes rashes and a prolonged fever.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The case definition for this syndrome continues to evolve, said a spokesperson for the Hospital for Sick Children, but the hospital has seen approximately 20 patients over the past three weeks with “unexplained fevers for three or more days and whose blood tests show high inflammatory markers.”

READ MORE: Teen says inflammatory disorder linked to coronavirus feels like being ‘internally on fire’

“The relationship between these patients and COVID-19 is still unclear as all have tested negative for COVID-19 with a nasopharyngeal swab and very few had any confirmed contact with COVID-19 cases,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The children we have seen have all responded well to our current therapies for severe inflammation.”

Dr.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleHot springs to remain closed all summer at Liard River Provincial Park
Next articleNorthern Health continues to see highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Premier Ford says Ontario to take over 5 more long-term care homes in GTA

Health Global News - 0
Premier Doug Ford said the Ontario government will take over five more long-term care homes around the Greater Toronto Area amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read more

Does my child need a face mask? Depends on age, experts say

Health Global News - 0
Masks have quickly become a staple in the Canadian wardrobe, thanks to the novel coronavirus. On May 20, chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam officially...
Read more

Coronavirus: Premier Ford to make long-term care announcement after ‘horrific’ military report

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement related to long-term care today, a day after a military report revealed allegations...
Read more

Water flowing at Montreal splash pads, some in suburban municipalities remain dry

Health Global News - 0
Following public recommendations, most of Montreal’s splash pads are up and running but some suburban municipality parks remain dry despite record-breaking temperatures. The West Island...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv