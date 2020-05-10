Health

Early love from mothers can lead to positives for children later in life: experts

Avatar
By Global News
early-love-from-mothers-can-lead-to-positives-for-children-later-in-life:-experts

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

They say a mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.

Researchers can now see the lasting imprints of this love in their labs, gaining new insight into the long-held belief that warm and nurturing care from birth is good for babies.

By studying the ways a child’s brain develops, to how their genes turn on and off, and how their immune systems work, researchers can see how a mother’s early nurturing influences her child’s health into adulthood and can also buffer the effects of negative life experiences, like childhood poverty.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Research like this can hold special meaning on Mother’s Day.

“The first few weeks are very, very, very important … setting a course for life,” said Dr. Patricia Silveira, a neuroscientist and pediatrician at McGill University in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

“The parent is shaping the brain and its connections at these early stages.”

Chaya Kulkarni, director of infant mental health promotion at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, has similar thoughts.

“It’s easy to assume that the brain will simply grow on its own,” she said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleChina ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: China, South Korea see spike in new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Both China and South Korea reported new spikes in coronavirus cases on Sunday, setting off fresh concerns in countries where local outbreaks had been...
Read more

Mother’s Day traditions upended by coronavirus physical distancing rules

Health Global News - 0
A lot of moms across Canada will be missing their hugs and kisses this Mother’s Day because of physical distancing rules and guidelines. The COVID-19...
Read more

More ticks and more Lyme disease in Canada’s future, experts say

Health Global News - 0
Tick season has begun across much of Canada, bringing with it the threat of Lyme disease. Just a few decades ago, Lyme disease was pretty...
Read more

South Korea sees spike of 34 new coronavirus cases after outbreak involving nightclubs

Health Global News - 0
South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily number in a month, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv