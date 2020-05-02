News

Early morning fire destroys one home

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that caused damage to two homes Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Fire Department was called to a shed fire in the 8800 block of 76 street. The on-duty firefighters quickly responded and started to knock down the fire.

The fire started in a shed and spread into the manufactured mobile home next two it. The fire also caused some damage to the siding of a neighbouring home.

There were two occupants at home at the time of the fire, and both escaped without injury.

The shed is a complete loss, and there is significant fire damage to the residential structure and loss of contents in both the home and shed.

Unfortunately, the homeowner does not have any fire insurance.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and the investigation is continuing.

Nineteen firefighters responded on four fire apparatus and one support vehicle. The department was assisted on the scene by the RCMP, BCAS, PNG and B.C. Hydro.

