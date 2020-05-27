Health

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto hope to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

Avatar
By Global News
edmonton,-vancouver-and-toronto-hope-to-be-nhl-hubs,-but-there’s-a-catch

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The driver of tanker truck dies in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed the driver of a tanker truck that caught...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Provincial Court to reopen June 15

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Provincial Court will reopen in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Minister hopes work will start this summer on dormant well sites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With over 1,200 applications to clean up dormant wells, the Minister says...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Tim Shipton lets out a deep breath. A laugh quickly follows.

The Edmonton Oilers senior vice-president of communications and government relations is pondering a question about how long the team has been working on its bid to serve as an NHL hub city, should the league return to action sometime this summer.

“It feels like months, if not years,” Shipton said. “Time works in a funny way right now. We’ve been deep on this thing.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

That thing is trying to convince NHL, which paused its season March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that their city is the right spot to host 12 teams as part of a plan to complete the 2019-20 season and award the Stanley Cup.

It could also wind up being entirely out of their hands.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL, which unveiled its return-to-play plan Tuesday that would feature 24 teams if the league is able to resume, announced that Vancouver and Toronto are also in the running along with Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul in the U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nothing ‘off the table’ in solving long-term care crisis, Trudeau says

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Nothing ‘off the table’ in solving long-term care crisis, Trudeau says

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he’s “not taking anything off the table” when it comes to addressing shortcomings in Canada’s long-term care...
Read more

Quebec long-term care homes grappling with major challenges: military report

Health Global News - 0
A 60-page report from the military on the condition of Quebec’s long-term care homes released by the government on Wednesday points to three major...
Read more

292 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 26,483

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new daily case number in the...
Read more

PBO predicts $520M price tag for feds’ coronavirus commercial rent relief program

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 27, 2020 10:22 am Updated May 27, 2020 10:24 am 0:58Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says applications open now for rent relief Speaking to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv