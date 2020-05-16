Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies says the Province needs to provide more clarity for parents before reopening schools.

On Friday, Premier Horgan said schools would open to more in-class instruction beginning June 1. To manage physical distancing in schools, most students will be back on a part-time basis. Students from kindergarten to grade five will be attending two or three days a week, while students in grades six to 12 will be in school once a week.

School District 60 says they will release their plans for making in-class learning possible by May 22.

“How can we ensure that our teachers will be provided with adequate PPE and that classrooms will have appropriate safety measures in place? What will a curriculum with optional in-class learning look like? This government has had two months to plan for this and disappointingly, it looks like too much is being left up in the air,” said MLA Dan Davies.

Each School District will create its return to school safety plan rather than one that is rolled out across the Province.

Davies went onto say, “With only nine working days until our kids are scheduled to return to classrooms, the safety of our teachers and students must be our top priority. If our teachers are going to juggle in-class and virtual learning while maintaining proper health and safety measures, government needs to work much more closely with our school districts to ensure that they have the appropriate guidelines and resources to carry out safe and effective learning.”

The Province said each School District must implement the following to maintain health and safety.