El Salvador president takes hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, cites Trump’s use

By Global News
By Staff Reuters

Posted May 27, 2020 12:09 am

Updated May 27, 2020 12:11 am

1:47WHO halts hydroxychloroquine clinical trials

Canada is one of dozens of countries taking part in the World Health Organization’s trials of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, to determine if it’s a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. But as Heather Yourex-West explains, those trials have now been suspended.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday he takes hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that U.S. President Donald Trump has promoted as a way to ward off the novel coronavirus, though experts have warned about its safety.

Bukele told reporters that El Salvador was not promoting it anymore as a treatment, following the recommendation of the World Health Organization, though patients would still be able to take it as a preventative measure if they wished.

“I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world’s leaders use it as a prophylaxis,” Bukele said.

1:54Coronavirus outbreak: Study finds hydroxychloroquine may be tied to higher fatality risk for COVID-19 patients

