emergency-doctor-documenting-the-front-lines-of-covid-19

Every shift, Dr. Dawn Lim knows to expect the unexpected.

“We are used to dealing with patients who are very sick. That’s not new,” Lim told Global News. “But patients with COVID, they look well until they don’t look well. And that’s been very scary.”

Lim is an emergency medicine physician at two downtown Toronto hospitals, part of the University Health Network.

When the novel coronavirus started to spread around the world, hospitals prepared and Lim had conversations with colleagues who lived through the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003. One conversation with another doctor struck her.

“It was very hard for her team because afterwards, when the last patient was cured and they lifted the restrictions, it wasn’t something that they talked about,” Lim told Global News.

“I felt like this story couldn’t be forgotten the same way that SARS was forgotten.”

That is when Lim decided to pick up her camera and document the health-care teams as they cared for patients during the pandemic — her way of honouring their work.

After she finishes a shift or on her days off,

