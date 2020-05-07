emergency-leave,-instead-of-layoffs,-for-covid-19-impacted-city-of-london-workers

CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated emergency leaves (DEL) for some union members as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a message posted to members on its website, the union said it previously noted that job losses were possible due to “the slowdown caused by COVID-19 and the budget shortfall” but “until now, our workforce has been intact.”

The union says a DEL instead of a layoff will begin next week for “some employees” adding that affected employees “will be notified by their manager” on Thursday.

“Late [Wednesday] evening an agreement was reached and signed between the Employer and the Union. These extensive talks were aimed at identifying a fair process for how a DEL would be applied, and how it would end,” wrote CUPE Local 101 president Adam Brightling.

“This is not unique to CUPE Local 101, it is happening in all City of London unions and in the management group alike. This DEL process, unlike a layoff, will allow people to apply for the CERB benefit but maintain their benefits and seniority,

