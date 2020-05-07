Health

Emergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers

Avatar
By Global News
emergency-leave,-instead-of-layoffs,-for-covid-19-impacted-city-of-london-workers

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not agree that oil and gas in Canada is dead. Bloc...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Prime Minister announces funding to give essential works a wage boost

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced they will provide funding to give essential workers a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Business Resilience team asking residents to shop local

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek has formed a Business Resilience Team that is asking residents to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated emergency leaves (DEL) for some union members as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a message posted to members on its website, the union said it previously noted that job losses were possible due to “the slowdown caused by COVID-19 and the budget shortfall” but “until now, our workforce has been intact.”

The union says a DEL instead of a layoff will begin next week for “some employees” adding that affected employees “will be notified by their manager” on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Late [Wednesday] evening an agreement was reached and signed between the Employer and the Union. These extensive talks were aimed at identifying a fair process for how a DEL would be applied, and how it would end,” wrote CUPE Local 101 president Adam Brightling.

“This is not unique to CUPE Local 101, it is happening in all City of London unions and in the management group alike. This DEL process, unlike a layoff, will allow people to apply for the CERB benefit but maintain their benefits and seniority,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving
Next articleNew Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

More Articles Like This

How many coronavirus cases are really out there? Why deaths may offer a clue

Health Global News - 0
We know that just over 60,000 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It would be useful to know how many of us actually...
Read more

New Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus. The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government...
Read more

Passenger shocked by packed Air Canada flight: ‘I was a little disappointed’

Health Global News - 0
An Edmonton woman who works in medical sales and flies frequently for work is speaking out after she says nearly every seat on her...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau rejects ‘oil is dead’ claim from Greens, Bloc Quebecois

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects the claim made by Green and Bloc Quebecois leaders that “oil is dead” and should get no...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv