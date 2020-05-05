Emperor’s Challenge cancelled this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Organizing Committee for the Emperor’s Challenge have decided to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Organizers, the decision to cancel this year’s Emperor’s Challenge is the safe and responsible course of action to take.

This decision follows advice received from local Health Authorities and the Provincial Health Officer.

Organizers apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and share in the disappointment with everyone who was looking forward to this event.

The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark and features a starting elevation of over 4,000 feet, with the summit at over 6,100 feet.

The total distance of the Challenge is 20 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 2,050 feet.