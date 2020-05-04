Employment at Site C saw increase during month of March

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of March.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 4,785 in February to 4,896 in March.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,454 which is 71 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,454 workers, 751 or 18 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

It is to note that these numbers do not reflect the affects of COVID-19 as these numbers will be reflected in the April report.

As of Monday, May 4, the total number or workers in camp at Site C is 827, while zero workers are in isolation.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.