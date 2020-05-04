NewsRegionalSite C

Employment at Site C saw increase during month of March

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A photo of the powerhouse at the Site C dam in the Spring of 2019 - B.C. Hydro

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Province reminding anyone connected with the Kearl Lake Oilsands facility to self-isolate

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Health Authority is reminding anyone who has worked at the Kearl Lake...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Air Canada continues to suspend flights out of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced flights out of Fort St. John will continue...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Petition launched after District of Hudson’s Hope closes boat launches

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - An online petition, has been launched after the District of Hudson's Hope announced...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of March.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw an increase from 4,785 in February to 4,896 in March.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,454 which is 71 percent of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Out of those 3,454 workers, 751 or 18 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

It is to note that these numbers do not reflect the affects of COVID-19 as these numbers will be reflected in the April report.

As of Monday, May 4, the total number or workers in camp at Site C is 827, while zero workers are in isolation.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.

Previous articleSweden took a softer COVID-19 approach. Has it been effective?
Next articlePetition launched after District of Hudson’s Hope closes boat launches

More Articles Like This

Province reminding anyone connected with the Kearl Lake Oilsands facility to self-isolate

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Health Authority is reminding anyone who has worked at the Kearl Lake Oilsand facility north of Fort...
Read more

Air Canada continues to suspend flights out of Fort St. John

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced flights out of Fort St. John will continue to be suspended until at...
Read more

Petition launched after District of Hudson’s Hope closes boat launches

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - An online petition, has been launched after the District of Hudson's Hope announced they would be keeping their...
Read more

Peace River Regional District to hold Spring Clean-up from June 1 to 14

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has released its schedule for the 2020 Spring Clean-up Program. According to the Regional District, the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv