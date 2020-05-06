Health

EU members to push for formal probe into coronavirus origins, Canadian position unclear

By Global News
Global News

European Union member states plan later this month to push for a formal international probe into how the coronavirus pandemic began and what lessons can be learned to prevent a similar future outbreak.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said it is “essential” that the world get answers and said European states are working on a draft proposal that will be put to the World Health Organization‘s decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, when it meets on May 18.

It will be one of several proposals up for discussion, including rumours of a U.S. resolution to grant Taiwan observer status to the organization — a move China vehemently opposes despite the island nation’s success in stopping its spread of the coronavirus.

It is not clear how the Canadian delegation will vote at the upcoming meeting.

Global News reached out to Health Minister Patty Hajdu’s office for more information and this article will be updated with any response received.

In an email to Global News,

