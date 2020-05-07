Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
ex-syncrude-partner-murphy-oil-closing-calgary-office-to-cut-costs

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

CALGARY — American oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp. says it is shutting its Calgary office as part of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

TAYLOR, B.C. - With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Community Pitch-in Week to take place May 19 to 25

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding its annual Community Pitch-in Week,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — American oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp. says it is shutting its Calgary office as part of a plan to cut costs as oil prices remain at low ebb.

The company says it will transfer functions of the Calgary office, which employs about 110 people, and its El Dorado, Ark., head office, with 80, to its existing office in Houston.

The move comes about four years after Murphy agreed to sell its five per cent stake in the Syncrude oilsands mining and upgrading consortium in northern Alberta to Suncor Energy Inc.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company is a minority partner in the Hibernia and Terra Nova offshore oil projects on the East Coast and produces oil and gas from conventional wells in Alberta and B.C.

Murphy says the office closures are to be completed early in the third quarter of this year and won’t impact field operations in the U.S. and Canada.

The decision came after the company said it made other cuts, including halving capital expenditures, lowering the company’s dividend and reducing executive salaries.

“This decision is one we take with sadness, but with the understanding that our only path forward is to consolidate into one office in Houston,” said CEO Roger Jenkins in a statement.

“The company recognizes the hardship this decision causes to many in El Dorado and Calgary, and we are committed to treating all those impacted consistent with past practices and plan to offer appropriate severance arrangements.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

Advertisement

The Canadian Press

Previous articleDistrict of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday
Next articleB.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start its annual street sweeping activities. Street...
Read more

Fort St John Community Pitch-in Week to take place May 19 to 25

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding its annual Community Pitch-in Week, but this year with a...
Read more

Inter Pipeline warns of higher costs, delays for Alberta petrochemical project

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. is warning that the cost of building its Heartland Petrochemical Complex has risen by about half a billion dollars...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness Week and the Fort St....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv