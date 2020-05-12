fall-classes-will-mostly-be-done-online-amid-covid-19,-some-canadian-universities-say

Lingering uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting some Canadian post-secondary students to reconsider their plans for the fall, even as more schools announce strategies to navigate evolving health and safety measures.

In recent days, several universities — including McGill University, the University of British Columbia and the University of Ottawa — have unveiled broad plans for the fall that centre on offering classes primarily online.

In Montreal, students at McGill will see classes delivered largely through remote platforms, while the French-language Universite de Montreal said only a few courses or parts of courses will take place on campus. Concordia said it is still finalizing its plans for the fall.

Larger classes will be held online at UBC, the school said, with a select number of smaller classes conducted in person in accordance with physical distancing and other guidelines.

The University of Ottawa, meanwhile, said all its classes, with some exceptions, will include a distance-learning option in September.

However, a survey released Tuesday suggested a significant number of students are rethinking their plans for college and university due to the financial impact of the pandemic,

