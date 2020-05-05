Family asking for help to rebuild home after fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A fundraiser has been set up for a family who lost their home to a fire early Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe, for the Hanes family, was started on Monday to help them rebuild their home on 76 street.

The two people inside the home woke up Saturday morning to the sounds of windows exploding as smoke and flames poured into the house.

The Fort St. John Fire Department responded and was able to save part of the mobile home, but the fundraiser says repairs will cost at least $15,000.

The family didn’t have house insurance. According to the fundraiser, the family decided not to renew their insurance policy earlier this year due to the financial restraints put on them by COVID-19.

The fire started in a shed and spread into the manufactured mobile home next to it. The fire also caused some damage to the siding of a neighbouring house.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and the investigation is continuing.

The family has already started the necessary repairs and needs help to cover the cost of materials and inspections.