fanshawe-college-psw-students-two-weeks-away-from-completing-program-unable-to-graduate

Amanda Rouse is frustrated and disappointed after learning she won’t be able to graduate from the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program at Fanshawe College on schedule as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on The Craig Needles Show on Global News Radio 980 CFPL on Thursday, Rouse said she and at least 20 other classmates had completed about a third of their community hours — practical work at retirement homes or with a home care service — when the pandemic forced an abrupt end to their studies.

Despite having completed the rest of the program, which Rouse said also includes practical work through clinical placement at hospitals or long-term care facilities, Rouse says the most the college offered was a letter stating the program was complete “up to that point” and “allowing employers to hire us based on that letter.”

“However, we were hoping to receive a letter stating that we have successfully completed the course, allowing them to hire us on a permanent basis as opposed to a conditional offer,” Rouse said.

“We’ve put in so many hours and hard work up to this point that we feel that (for those) two weeks they should just be able to honour those hours.”



