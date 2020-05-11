Fate of Fort St John Curling Club dependent on membership survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club is calling on its members to fill out a survey to determine the fate of the Club.

According to the Curling Club, the Board of Directors has done a thorough review of the finances and have concluded that the present operating model is not viable.

The Club says the review found that their finances are showing a loss for the past two years and have heard from some members that the fees are too high.

As of April 30 there no longer is a General Manager and there are five open positions on the Board of Directors.

Some of the scenarios include continuing as is with higher rates or dissolving it.

The deadline for the survey is this Friday, May 15.

The survey can be found on the Fort St. John Curling Club’s website.