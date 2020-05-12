Health

‘Fear is pervasive’: Nicaragua coronavirus figures in doubt amid lax measures

Avatar
By Global News
‘fear-is-pervasive’:-nicaragua-coronavirus-figures-in-doubt-amid-lax-measures

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fire Department responds to small balcony fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Council approves small drop in property taxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Roger Ordoñez was hospitalized with breathing problems last week.

When his son Enrique came to visit the next morning, the 69-year-old retiree was already being buried by government workers in protective white full-body suits in a cemetery on the outskirts of Chinandega, a city of 133,000 people in northwest Nicaragua.

The hospital warned the Ordoñez family to self-quarantine for two weeks but said their patriarch did not have the novel coronavirus, even though they were shown no test results.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

President Daniel Ortega’s government has stood out for its refusal to impose measures to halt the coronavirus for more than two months since the disease was first diagnosed in Nicaragua. Now, doctors and family members of apparent victims say, the government has gone from denying the disease’s presence in the country to actively trying to conceal its spread.

Story continues below advertisement

“I begged the doctor to tell me what happened to him,” Enrique Ordoñez said. “I needed to know if he was infected. I have an 18-month-old girl, my mother has a variety of ailments and we need to know if it was COVID.”

The government says this country of 6.5 million people has seen 16 coronavirus cases and five deaths since its first case was diagnosed.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAt least 5 coronavirus patients dead after fire at Russian hospital: reports
Next articleIran health workers say doctors, nurses among casualties of coronavirus ‘disaster’

More Articles Like This

Iran health workers say doctors, nurses among casualties of coronavirus ‘disaster’

Health Global News - 0
They are regarded as heroes, their fallen colleagues as martyrs. But for doctors and nurses still dealing with Iran’s growing number of coronavirus infections,...
Read more

At least 5 coronavirus patients dead after fire at Russian hospital: reports

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 12, 2020 2:41 am A fire apparently started by an overloaded ventilator killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit...
Read more

Coronavirus: Fauci, other U.S. officials to give Senate testimony by video from quarantine

Health Global News - 0
Nobody planned it this way, but a Senate hearing on reopening workplaces and schools safely is turning into a teaching moment on the fickle...
Read more

Iran to reopen all mosques temporarily as coronavirus restrictions ease

Health Global News - 0
All mosques in Iran will reopen temporarily on Tuesday, a further step in the government’s plans to ease restrictions that aimed to contain the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv