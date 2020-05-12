Federal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors

HealthNews

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced a tax-free payment or seniors fo $300.
OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Government has announced a tax-free payment or seniors fo $300.

The payment will be sent to seniors eligible for the Old Age Security pension with another $200 for seniors eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

“Seniors have helped shape the Canada we know and love today. Supporting seniors during this difficult time is essential. With an additional $300 for OAS recipients plus a further $200 for GIS recipients, we are helping Canadian seniors get the support they need during the pandemic.”, said Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors.

The Federal Government says there are 6.7 million seniors who are eligible for the Old Age Security pension.

On top of this funding, the Federal Government provided another $20 million to support organizations that offer community-based projects to help seniors.

