Energy NewsNewsRegional

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A map of the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021 project.

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP seeking information about a man handing out candy to children

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public for information following reports of a...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021 project due to COVID-19.

The project includes approximately 344 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in eight loops and three compressor station unit additions, in the Alberta Peace.

On February 19, 2020, the Canada Energy Regulator recommended the Federal Cabinet approve the project. The Regulator said it found considerable benefits associated with the project, such as creating jobs and increasing market access for Canadian natural gas.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Seamus O’Regan Minister of Natural Resources says the government has extended the timeline to make a decision until October 19, 2020.

“As with all major projects, the Government of Canada can only make a decision on NGTL 2021 once we fulfil our constitutional duty to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples.” The Minister went onto say, “Due to health and safety guidelines and concerns related to the pandemic, Phase III consultations have faced delays, and some Indigenous groups have requested additional time so that they may fully participate in Crown consultations on NGTL 2021.”

The Federal Cabinet must make a decision for construction to start. Earlier this year, TC Energy said construction would start in 2021.

Previous articleBritish Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

More Articles Like This

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and two new cases were confirmed...
Read more

FSJ RCMP seeking information about a man handing out candy to children

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public for information following reports of a man handing out candy to...
Read more

Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to Northern Health Communications...
Read more

Bold Promotions to sell hand sanitizer as part of efforts to fight COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bold Promotions has joined the effort to support the community in keeping sanitized during the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to Bold...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv