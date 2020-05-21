Health

‘Few blanket answers’: British Columbians who feel unsafe heading back to work face uncertainty

By Global News
Global News

With Phase 2 of B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy underway, thousands of British Columbians are headed back to work.

But some workers say they’re concerned about their own safety due to COVID-19 as they head back to the job.

Andrea Burton, executive director of the B.C. Dental Hygienists Association, says she’s been hearing from many of her members who feel B.C.’s safety rules aren’t detailed enough.

“Some of them feel as though they’re being asked to go back to work under conditions that they don’t consider to be safe,” she said.

“They feel a little bit threatened, that if they say to their employer ‘I don’t feel safe, I don’t want to work yet,’ that they will be let go.”

Burton said the association has consulted with lawyers, but is not getting clear answers on whether members who refuse work are putting their jobs at risk.

