‘Finding light:’ High school gay-straight alliances go virtual amid coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

Lily Overacker and Laurell Pallot start each gay-straight alliance meeting with everyone introducing themselves, saying their pronouns and sharing highs and lows of the week.

Except lately it’s been through email chains instead of in-person for the Grade 12 students in Lacombe, Alta.

Such school clubs are meant to provide safe spaces for LGBTQ students and their allies. Students, teachers and community groups are working to ensure that support is still available as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps kids out of school.

“It’s definitely harder because you want to be able to see those people and be around them,” said Overacker, 18.

“But I think we are making the best out of the situation that we can and focusing on making sure that kids still know that there’s people there to support them.”

Overacker and Pallot want to hold a virtual end-of-year celebration for LGBTQ students.

“We’re thinking it’ll be over Zoom and we want it to be Alberta-wide,” said Pallot, 17.

4:22The Queen’s Brunch at Rogers Place in support of Edmonton LGBTQ community

The Queen’s Brunch at Rogers Place in support of Edmonton LGBTQ community

She said community groups could host multiple Zoom sessions simultaneously.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

