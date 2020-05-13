Fire crews currently battling wildfire at Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting of a wildfire at Pine River that is currently burning off of Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats.

This afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., the Wildfire Service received a report of an out-of-control three hectare grass fire that spread to nearby trees.

According to Officials, there are currently six people on site, with the Fort St John Unit Crew on its way with an additional 20 crew members.

Officials say requests for both an air tanker and a bucketship have been issued, and both should be on site soon.

RCMP are currently on site doing traffic control, however the Ministry of Transport should be taking over the task shortly.

Elsewhere, Fire Officials are aware of the large amount of smoke north of Fort St John which is believed to be a farmer burning a field. Fire crews are monitoring the situation.

We will continue to provide further updates as they become available.