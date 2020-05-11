News

Fire Department responds to small balcony fire

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Fire crews were called out at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday - Submitted photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire early Saturday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, the Fire Department was called to fire on the fourth-floor balcony of the Hudson Condominiums on 112 street.

The on-duty firefighters knocked down the fire from the exterior of the building and then to the interior to finish extinguishing the fire.

The investigation is on-going at this time, but the fire is considered accidental at this time.

The department responded with 14 firefighters, two fire apparatus and one support vehicle.

