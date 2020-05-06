Firearms groups say new rules ban 10 and 12-gauge shotguns, Minister says that’s not true

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer and the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association say the firearms ban includes guns commonly used for hunting while Minister Bill Blair says that’s not true.

Minister Bill Blair said last week in announcing the new rules that it wouldn’t affect guns used for hunting. The CSAAA said on Tuesday the law includes a ban on any weapons with the following attributes: “a 20mm bore or greater and the capacity to discharge a projectile with a muzzle energy greater than 10,000 joules.”

The CSAAA said their legal experts have reviewed the new rules and believe this ban would affect almost every modern 12-gauge or 10-gauge shotgun with removable chokes because they exceed the maximum bore.

Minister Bill Blair posted the following message on his Facebook page saying that’s not true and he will be reaching out to the CSAAA, “Earlier today, the Canadian Shooting Sports Association issued a statement alleging that our government is banning 12 and 10 gauge shotguns. This is absolutely incorrect and we will be reaching out to them to correct their misunderstanding. Both 10 and 12 gauge shotguns are under the 20mm provision, and thus not subject to the prohibition. Our government is taking action to protect Canadians by banning assault-style weapons – not those used for hunting. The truth matters.”

Prince George, Peace River, Northern Rockies MP, Bob Zimmer says these are far from military-style weapons. “Had the Liberal government followed the Parliamentary process, the inclusion of these hunting and sport-shooting firearms could have been brought to their attention well before it became the law of the land. Instead, the Liberal government has once again made our lawful outdoor community feel like criminals. This is unacceptable.”

The CSAAA is calling for an immediate withdrawal of the government’s new rules.

**Editors note – an earlier version of this article didn’t not include comments from Minister Bill Blair. The story has been updated to include his comments.