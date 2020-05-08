Health

First at-home saliva test to detect coronavirus authorized by U.S. FDA

By Global News
Global News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has authorized the first diagnostic test for the new coronavirus that allows patients to collect saliva samples at-home.

The decision is part of the FDA’s efforts to expand testing capabilities for the fast-spreading virus, which has caused over 70,000 deaths in the United States.

The saliva test kit was developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics, a unit of Rutgers’ Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey, and its collaborators, Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The test will cost US$150 and needs to be fully supervised by a practitioner via telemedicine to ensure proper sample collection, a spokeswoman for RUCDR Infinite Biologics’ partner, Vault Health, told Reuters.

2:17Coronavirus outbreak: WHO analyzing wastewater to determine COVID-19 circulation globally

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO analyzing wastewater to determine COVID-19 circulation globally

“With our team of practitioners, we have capacity to manage 10,000 tests per day and are building to scale,” Vault Health CEO Jason Feldman said.

