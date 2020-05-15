News

First Farmers Market of the season to open Saturday

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first Farmers Market of the season is taking place tomorrow, Saturday, at the Fort St. John Seniors Hall.

According to the Farmers Market Manager, Margie Unruh, the opening of the Farmers Market has been delayed by two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

Unruh says farmers markets have been included as an essential service, by Health Officials, and will be only selling the essential items, such as produce and other edibles.

“We are allowed to sell just the essential stuff which is the baking and we are allowed to have edible plants. So we are allowed to have the seedlings, like your tomato starters, cucumber starters and all that stuff.”

In keeping with guidelines, Unruh says the Farmers market will be only accepting 10 customers at a time and to ensure proper physical distancing and sanitation.

The Farmers Market will operate every Saturday, starting May 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Seniors Hall.

Further updates and information can be found on the Fort St. John Farmers Market Facebook page.

