First Nations worried by suspension of oilsands environmental monitoring

EDMONTON — First Nations say they’re surprised and disappointed by the Alberta Energy Regulator’s decision to suspend a wide array of environmental reporting requirements for oilsands companies.

The regulator says the move was made to protect energy workers from COVID-19.

Mel Grandjamb of the Fort McKay First Nation, which is surrounded by oilsands operations, says he had no idea the suspensions were coming.

He says his people live close to industry, and the health and safety stakes for them are high.

He says the suspensions throw doubt on recent statements from the regulator’s new boss that transparency and trust are his priority.  

He says it’s too bad that hasn’t translated into talking to communities affected by the regulator’s decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020

