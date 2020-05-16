Health

Five dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

Avatar
By Global News
five-dead,-38-infected-in-second-coronavirus-outbreak-at-langley,-bc.,-care-home

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Boaters advised to use caution when passing through Site C dam site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is advising Peace River boaters and users to use caution when passing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Health officials are working to contain a resurgent novel coronavirus outbreak at a Langley residential care home that has claimed five lives.

It is the second outbreak to be recorded at the Langley Lodge.

The first outbreak, which began in March and involved a single staff member, was declared over in late April.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

On April 29, a new outbreak was declared and has grown to 38 cases, including at least five staff members, in addition to the fatalities. There are 139 beds at the facility.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ten of the 15 new cases recorded in B.C. on Thursday and seven of the new cases on Friday were associated with the facility.

0:41B.C. officials announce 15 new COVID-19 infections

B.C. officials announce 15 new COVID-19 infections

Fraser Health chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie said officials have determined the second outbreak originated with a staff member.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

However,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBrazil loses second health minister in a month as coronavirus outbreak grows
Next articleYukon, Northwest Territories begin to ease COVID-19 measures after month of no new cases

More Articles Like This

Yukon, Northwest Territories begin to ease COVID-19 measures after month of no new cases

Health Global News - 0
Two of Canada’s three territories began the first phases of their economic reopening plans Friday, after a month without reporting any new cases of...
Read more

Brazil loses second health minister in a month as coronavirus outbreak grows

Health Global News - 0
Brazil lost its second health minister in a month on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro demanded wider use of unproven anti-malarial drugs to fight...
Read more

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll is lowest since late April

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported fewer than 100 new deaths on Friday, bringing its national coronavirus death toll to 5,562. The number of COVID-19 cases went up by...
Read more

Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C.

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since April 20, as the province deals with two new outbreaks of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv