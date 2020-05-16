Five dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

Health officials are working to contain a resurgent novel coronavirus outbreak at a Langley residential care home that has claimed five lives.

It is the second outbreak to be recorded at the Langley Lodge.

The first outbreak, which began in March and involved a single staff member, was declared over in late April.

On April 29, a new outbreak was declared and has grown to 38 cases, including at least five staff members, in addition to the fatalities. There are 139 beds at the facility.

Ten of the 15 new cases recorded in B.C. on Thursday and seven of the new cases on Friday were associated with the facility.

Fraser Health chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie said officials have determined the second outbreak originated with a staff member.

