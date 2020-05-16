Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C.

British Columbia has recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since April 20, as the province deals with two new outbreaks of the virus.

The province says five more people have died of the virus, while it has confirmed 15 new cases.

The two outbreaks are at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where eight cases have been confirmed, and at at the Oppenheimer Group, a Coquitlam produce wholesaler, where two cases have been confirmed.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The two cases at the Oppenheimer Group are a pair of workers who carpool together, according to Fraser Health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The company remains open at this time, and contact tracing is underway.

In total, B.C. has recorded 2,407 cases, 79 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of patients in hospital, however, continues to fall.

The province had 51 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, down seven from Thursday, and 10 patients in intensive care, down two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS