Folk fest pushed to 2021

The first annual Peace Valley Folk Festival has been postponed to next year.

Sixteen hours of music were planned July 17 to 19 against the backdrop of Hudson’s Hope, with hiking, sightseeing, and camping to go along with it. Due to the COVID-19 provincial health orders, which outlaws gatherings over 50 people, those plans have been dashed.

“It was time to plug before we invested further, but we’ll be back next year for sure,” said organizer Ben Waechter, who plans to start working on a festival for 2021.

Bands were excited to play, but understand the cancellation, he said. “Some are struggling I imagine, due to the lack of shows for summer income,” said Waechter, adding he was looking forward to showcasing regional and local talent.

Several acts were already booked, including familiar favourites Folky Strum Strum, Airik Clark, Rose Prairie Romance, Danny Bell, and the Party on High Street, as well as some new favourites like Simply Humble Folk from Grande Prairie and Samson’s Delilah from Dunster, B.C.

There are no plans to take the festival virtual, Waechter said.

Ticket holders will be refunded, and are encouraged to support the bands that were slated to perform in other ways, such as buying an album or other merch.

