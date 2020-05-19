HealthNews

Food Drive this Saturday for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Food Drive this Saturday for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A food drive will be taking place to show support for community members affected...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

West Bypass closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have closed the West Bypass road in Fort St. John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta backing offsets higher risk after Biden vows to kill Keystone XL: analyst

CALGARY — A financial analyst says Alberta government backing means TC Energy Corp. can be more comfortable continuing construction...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A food drive will be taking place to show support for community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to John Gosselin, Caremongering Fort St. John will be hosting a food drive, on Saturday, May 23, for the Women’s Resource Society.

For the food drive, in order to ensure physical distancing is upheld, Gooselin says members of Caremongering Fort St. John will be doing local pick-ups of non-perishable food donations by driving around to people’s homes.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

For those interested in making a donation, they can contact members of the group for the pick-up of donations.

In addition to food donations, gift cards will also be accepted.

Anyone who makes a donation will be entered into a draw and will have the chance of winning a gift basket.

More information can be found by visiting the Caremongering Fort St. John Facebook group.

Previous articleCan we really keep kids distant in school amid COVID-19? It won’t be easy, experts say

More Articles Like This

Can we really keep kids distant in school amid COVID-19? It won’t be easy, experts say

Health Global News - 0
Teachers in masks. Classroom sizes reduced. Spray bottles of sanitizer ready for little hands at doorways. There will be no such thing as normal for...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canadian researchers seek 200K participants to study impact of stress on pregnancy

Health Global News - 0
Researchers are looking for 200,000 adults worldwide in any stage of pregnancy who can read English to take part in a study investigating the...
Read more

West Bypass closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have closed the West Bypass road in Fort St. John after a collision between a...
Read more

Coronavirus: When can I date, have sex with someone new again?

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus outbreak has not been easy on anyone, and more than half of Canadians report feeling isolated, lonely and anxious. However, the impact...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv