Food Drive this Saturday for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A food drive will be taking place to show support for community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to John Gosselin, Caremongering Fort St. John will be hosting a food drive, on Saturday, May 23, for the Women’s Resource Society.

For the food drive, in order to ensure physical distancing is upheld, Gooselin says members of Caremongering Fort St. John will be doing local pick-ups of non-perishable food donations by driving around to people’s homes.

For those interested in making a donation, they can contact members of the group for the pick-up of donations.

In addition to food donations, gift cards will also be accepted.

Anyone who makes a donation will be entered into a draw and will have the chance of winning a gift basket.

More information can be found by visiting the Caremongering Fort St. John Facebook group.