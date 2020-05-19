Fort St. John City Hall open to the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Hall will reopen for front counter services today.

On March 30, the City closed front counter access at City Hall and Development Services due to COVID-19.

Front counter services at both Development Services and City Hall are now open with a few changes.

The City has implemented precautions that include limiting the number of people in each building, installation of plexiglass shields, increased cleaning and ensuring the public and staff maintain physical distancing guidelines.

These guidelines will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

You can still access enhanced telephone services to avoid visiting City Hall.

For more information about COVID-19 and how it is affecting City operations, call the COVID-19 hotline at 250-787-8193 or https://www.fortstjohn.ca/EN/main/community/covid-19-municipal-updates.html