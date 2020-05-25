News

Fort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The winners of the 2018 Fort St. John Community Awards.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Community awards will be held online.

The annual event was scheduled for April of this year but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

During Monday’s Council meeting, Council approved a plan that will see a virtual version of the event on Monday, June 15, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The virtual program will be broadcast on social media.

In a report to Council, the Community Awards Committee suggested the alternate format. “The Community Awards Committee is suggesting the alternative format for the 2020 Community Awards would have the same show components including speeches, award nominations, sponsors and winners. The only difference would be that the program will be virtual rather than in person. There will be a mix of pre-recorded sessions combined with live components, and the entire event will be live-streamed for free to the public.”

The City provides $20,000 for the event each year. Local businesses also support the awards program through sponsorship.

