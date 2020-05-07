News

Fort St John Community Pitch-in Week to take place May 19 to 25

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding its annual Community Pitch-in Week, but this year with a twist as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place May 19 to the 25, City Staff say this year’s Community Pitch-in will see a change where they will be offering the Community Pitch-in to people in the same household to get out and pick up garbage.

According to Staff, in appreciation for your efforts, a donation will be made in your name to a local registered non-profit organization of your choice.

The 2020 Community Pitch-in Week is taking place May 19 to the 25 in Fort St. John.

For more information and to register, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

