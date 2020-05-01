News

Fort St John Farmers Market set to open May 16

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers have announced that the Fort St. John Farmers Market will be opening for the 2020 season on Saturday, May 16.

According to the Farmers Market Manager, Margie Unruh, the opening of the Farmers Market has been delayed by two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

Unruh says farmers markets have been included as an essential service, by Health Officials, and will be only selling the essential items, such as produce and other edibles.

“We are allowed to sell just the essential stuff which is the baking and we are allowed to have edible plants. So we are allowed to have the seedlings, like your tomato starters, cucumber starters and all that stuff.”

In keeping with guidelines, Unruh says the Farmers market will be only accepting 10 customers at a time and to ensure proper physical distancing and sanitation.

The Farmers Market will operate every Saturday, starting May 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Seniors Hall.

Further updates and information can be found on the Fort St. John Farmers Market Facebook page.

