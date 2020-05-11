News

Fort St. John Fire Department responds to small brush fire

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a brush fire Monday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., the Fire Department was called to brush fire at the 11400 Block of Wiltse Drive.

Quick response from the firefighters on duty allowed the department to hold the brush fire at approximately 100ft x 60ft.

The property owner was burning small piles on Sunday and was doing some additional clean up Monday, and the fire escaped spreading into the surrounding grass and brush.

There were no structures damaged during the Brush Fire. The cause of the fire has been determined to be an accident.

The City responded with 16 firefighters, three fire apparatus and two support vehicles. Crews were on scene for just under 4 hours.

