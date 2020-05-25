Fort St John Huskies to host AGM this Tuesday at Curling Rink

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Annual General Meeting this Tuesday, May 26.

Taking place upstairs at the Fort St. John Curling Club, this meeting is an opportunity for members of the public to join the Fort St. John Huskies Organization.

The AGM is also an opportunity for members to vote on important decisions such as electing a new executive and to set new guidelines.

The Huskies AGM is taking place on Tuesday, May 26, at 7:00 p.m., at the Fort St. John Curling Rink.

In order to attend the AGM and to vote, you must apply for a Huskies membership.

To apply for a membership, and for more information, you can email fsjhuskieshockey@gmail.com.