Fort St John North Peace Museum to reopen June 15, looking to document COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum has announced a reopening date for public visitation, following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum has plans of reopening, starting Monday, June 15 and members will be working to clean the on-site historic buildings for the summer so that the museum, gift shop, and buildings can all open at once.

Updated hours for the museum, archives, and gift shop will be Monday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

It is to note that the museum will not be offering guided tours, programs, or events in June.

In addition to the announcement of reopening, the museum wants to document Fort St. John’s COVID-19 history by collecting stories, photographs, and artifacts from the community.

For more information, you can call 250-787-0430 or email fsjnpmuseum@fsjmail.com.