Fort St. John Provincial Court to reopen June 15

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Provincial Court will reopen in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and other areas of the province on June 15, 2020.

One courtroom will be open for in-person appearances in each location that will open on June 15.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Provincial Court of B.C. office said they are working on guidelines to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.

“Government has engaged the services of an experienced professional consultant to provide recommendations regarding proactive measures to minimize transmission of COVID-19 in our courthouses and courtrooms.”

The small claims division will be conducting settlement conferences by telephone on matters that were scheduled for conferences since March 15 and that were adjourned due to COVID-19.

For family court matters, the Court is currently rescheduling all of the case conferences that were cancelled.

In the criminal division, bail hearings will happen remotely. Pre-trial conferences on all criminal trials that are scheduled for longer than half a day will also start to be scheduled. The proceedings will be done virtually.

For traffic tickets matters scheduled from March 18 to June 12, 2020, are adjourned without the disputant having to attend Court and will be rescheduled to a later date. A notice of a new Appearance date will be sent to the disputant by mail to the address on file with the Court.

See the full notice from the Provincial Court system below.