Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John RCMP detachment. File Photo

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP have located and arrested a man who was wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants.

On March 12, the Fort St. John RCMP were seeking the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Archie Kris Whitford.

According to RCMP, Whitford was wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants which included the Possession of Stolen Property, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and crime relating to Identity Fraud.

Police say Whitford is currently being held in custody.

The Fort St. John RCMP wish to thank the public and media for their assistance for helping in the arrest of Whitford.

