Fort St John RCMP launch new online crime reporting tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are announcing the launch of a new online crime reporting tool.

According to Inspector Anthony Hanson, the new online crime reporting tool gives residence of the North Peace an alternative format to report less serious crimes which have occurred in the Fort St. John RCMP detachment area.

With the launch of this new online crime reporting tool, Hanson says it will allow call takers and frontline officers to focus on higher priority calls, improving overall response times and safety throughout the North Peace.

Citizens will be able to report the following crimes online:

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

Theft of bicycle under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft from vehicle under $5,000

Lost property

A driving complaint that is NOT in progress (general poor driving behaviour that includes speeding, distracted driving, or failing to follow road signs or signals).

In order to ensure that only less serious incidents are reported on the Online Crime Reporting tool, incidents must also satisfy the following conditions:

No witnesses or suspects.

Item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000.

Vandalized property or vehicle will cost less than $5,000 to repair.

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.

Follow-up by a police officer must not be required.

An email address and web access is required in order to report a crime by connecting to the Fort St John RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool.