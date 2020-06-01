News

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate 60-year-old Judy Ryan

On May 27, 2020, the Fort St John RCMP received a check wellbeing request for 60-year-old, Judy Ryan.  Since that time, frontline officers have been able to determine that Judy was last seen at the Salvation Army Shelter on May 28th,  getting into a black truck. 

The truck is described as possibly being a black Dodge or Ford pick-up truck.  The Fort St John RCMP has been unable to make contact with Judy and is currently considering her as a missing person.  

Judy Ryan is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • Height – 175 cm / 5’09
  • Weight – 73 kg / 161 lbs
  • Hair color – Brown/Greying
  • Hair length – very long, down to her back
  • Eye color – Blue
  • No clothing descriptors

The Fort St John RCMP wish to speak with Judy, in person, and confirm her wellbeing.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about Judy Ryan or where she might be, to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. 

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

